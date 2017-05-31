Charity’s Recipe for Helping Iraq’s IDPs

This summer, fill your kitchen with the tastes and aromas of the middle east and help to raise vital funds for some of iraq’s most vulnerable families.

Since Daesh invaded Iraq, 3.3 million people have been forced to flee their homes. Even now, hundreds of thousands are fleeing Mosul to escape the violence. They have lost everything, and now depend on others for their survival. Over two million are going hungry – every single day.

The AMAR Foundation invites you to hold your very own Iraqi get together – whether that’s a BBQ, a Sunday lunch, a meal for two, or an Iftar meal for all the family – to help raise vital funds to feed some of Iraq’s most disadvantaged families.

With help from British-Iraqi chef, Philip Juma of JUMA Kitchen, learn the art of some of Iraq’s most treasured dishes – from Falafel to Kubba and Quozi – and bring the flavours of Baghdad and the atmosphere of the Arabian Nights into your home.

So this summer, set a date in your diary and invite your friends, family and colleagues for a taste of Iraq. Just ask all your guests to donate whatever they can and send the proceeds to AMAR, who will make sure every penny goes straight to where it is needed most – delivering urgent food supplies to families displaced by Daesh violence.