MAN supplies Engines to Iraq

Germany’s MAN Diesel & Turbo has delivered six MAN 18V32/40 engines, including gensets and mechanical equipment, to its customer CGGC-UN Power Co Ltd. (China Gezhouba Group Cooperation) in Samawah, Iraq.

CGGC is taking on the role of EPC contractor (engineering, procurement, construction) in the building of a 50 MW captive power plant for a cement factory, which will be operated by the Iraqi producer Kairat Al Abar Iraqi co. (KAAI). The engines will run on heavy fuel oil (HFO) in base load mode.

Overall EPC for the cement factory is the Chinese company Sinoma (Suzhou) Construction Co., Ltd. Both Sinoma and CGGC are state-owned Chinese corporations, which operate as EPC contractors on a global scale.

Samawah has a population of around 150,000 and is located on the River Euphrates half way between Baghdad and the Persian Gulf. A mere 100 mm of rain falls over the course of a year and temperatures reach a peak of over 40 °C from June to September. The high temperatures mean demanding fringe conditions for power supplies for industrial processes.

“The MAN 32/40 engines are particularly robust. They are thus the ideal solution for reliable power supplies under extreme climatic conditions,” explains Waldemar Wiesner, MAN Diesel & Turbo’s head of the company’s power plants business in the MEA region.

As a country, Iraq has the fifth largest oil reserves and the second largest natural gas reserves in the world. Nevertheless, many places there experience regular power shortages. The unstable security situation and complex import requirements make it a great challenge to develop the infrastructure.

(Source: MAN)