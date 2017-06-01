Video: Almost a Million People Displaced from Mosul

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi government forces and their allies say they have surrounded ISIL fighters in Mosul.

The UN estimates almost 10,000 people fled from Mosul’s northwest and the Old City every day last week.

More than 750,000 people have been displaced from the city since October.

12 camps for the displaced have been set up in the surrounding area.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid met with a group of people who managed to escape from western Mosul.