Genel Energy announced on Friday that Ben Monaghan (pictured), Chief Financial Officer, has advised the Board of his intention to leave the company on 30 June 2017.

The company said a search for a suitable replacement is ongoing and an announcement will be made in due course.

Murat Ozgul, CEO of Genel, said:

“Ben has been a very valuable member of the Genel team. On behalf of everyone here, I would like to wish him all the best in his future career.”

(Source: Genel Energy)