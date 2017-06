By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] has reportedly appointed a new Deputy Minister for upstream operations.

Spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters that Kareem Hattab [Kareem Hattab Jaafer] (pictured), who will oversee exploration and production, has previously served as director general of the state-owned Iraqi Oil Exploration Company.

(Sources: Reuters, Iraq Oil Report)