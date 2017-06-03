Iraq Signs Agreement on Nuclear Technology

Dr Fouad Kadhim Shati Al Musawi, Deputy Minister, Iraq’s Ministry of Higher Education and Science and Technology, and Mr Dazhu Yang, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, have signed Iraq’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2018–2023 on 1 June 2017.

The ceremony was attended by HE Mr Oudai Al Khairallah, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq.

A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Iraq has been an IAEA Member State since 1959. Its 2018–2023 CPF identifies 8 priority areas:

Strengthening of the Regulatory Infrastructure Decommissioning and Radioactive Waste Management Environment Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Food and Agriculture Water Resources Management Radiation Technologies industrial application

(Source: IAEA)