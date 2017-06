By John Lee.

A delegation headed by the KRG’s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani met the board of Rosneft, including CEO Igor Sechin, in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

The meeting is said to have centred around cooperation between the KRG and Rosneft in the Kurdish energy sector.

In February, the KRG negotiated a deal with Rosneft to secure $3 billion in loans that would be repaid with future oil sales.

(Source: Neftegaz.RU)