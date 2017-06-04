Navigate

Calls for Govt to approve Deal for Iraq-Jordan Highway

By on June 4, 2017 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News, Politics, Security

The Head of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Mohammed al-Halboussi, has reportedly requested that the Iraqi government expedite the approval of the protection and security contract for the International Highway between Iraq and Jordan and allow the re-opening of the border-crossing between the two countries.

Halboussi stated that the project was considered an exceptional one, which would save a substantial amount of money for the country in addition to creating jobs for the unemployed.

(Source: GardaWorld)

