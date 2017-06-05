Genel Co-Founder Nat Rothschild Resigns

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has announced that Nathaniel Rothschild and Simon Lockett have resigned from the Board. Accordingly, they will no longer stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy on 6 June 2017.

Rothschild, along with form BP boss Tony Hayward, created the company in 2011 when their investment company Vallares completed a reverse acquisition of Turkish Genel Enerji.

Simon Lockett was Chairman of the HSSE Committee and member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. Board Committee memberships are under review and updates will be made when appropriate.

Tony Hayward, Chairman of Genel, said:

“Nat contributed greatly to Genel’s development as both a founder and subsequently a Non-Executive Director. Despite a challenging external environment, the Company has made significant progress during his involvement, and Genel has been instrumental in the development of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s oil industry.

“Simon brought with him significant experience to the Board, and made a valuable contribution in his time at Genel. We wish them both the best in their future endeavours.“

(Source: Genel Energy)