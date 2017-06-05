Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st June 2017).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD841 (-3.1%) / $870 (-2.7%) (weekly change) (-12.3% and -8.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.9bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.7bn ($2.1mn).

ISX Company Announcements