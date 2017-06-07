Trade Increases after Automation of Border Crossings

By John Lee.

Cross-border trade has increased 20 percent in the first three months of this year after authorities installed automatic electronic system in the main border stations in January.

The manager of the Kurdistan Region Customs Service told Rudaw:

“The automation process has had an immediate and relatively large impact on the overall revenues from our two main border crossings with Iran.”

Both border crossings of Haji Omran (pictured) and Bashmakh on the Iranian border have been connected to the electronic system, with work to cover other crossings on Turkish and Syrian borders expected to be complete before the end of this year.

(Source: Rudaw)