Navigate

Navigation

Trade Increases after Automation of Border Crossings

By on June 7, 2017 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Cross-border trade has increased 20 percent in the first three months of this year after authorities installed automatic electronic system in the main border stations in January.

The manager of the Kurdistan Region Customs Service told Rudaw:

“The automation process has had an immediate and relatively large impact on the overall revenues from our two main border crossings with Iran.”

Both border crossings of Haji Omran (pictured) and Bashmakh on the Iranian border have been connected to the electronic system, with work to cover other crossings on Turkish and Syrian borders expected to be complete before the end of this year.

(Source: Rudaw)

Related posts:

Turkey-Iraq Border Trade hits Low Video: Iran targets Kurdish Separatists on Iraq Border Iran calls on Iraq to Remove Trade Barriers Int’l Interests vie for Control of Iraq-Syria Border
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply