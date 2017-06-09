Chinese Company wins $445m Construction Order

By John Lee.

Chinese engineering company Norinco International has reportedly signed a contract with Jabal Bazian Co for General Trading [Jabal Jaber Bazian Company for General Trading] for the construction of a new cement plant in Iraq.

The $445-million contract covers the plant’s production line design, purchasing, construction management, operational work as well as administration buildings, dormitories and other facilities, and is to be completed within 28 months.

According to Yicai Global, the local company is based in Iraqi Kurdistan and is owned by Taher Mustafa Ahmed.

Norinco has previous experience in Iraq, having built an oil tank project for the State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), to be used by the South Gas Company (SGC), as part of the UN oil-for-food program.

(Sources: Yicai Global, Global Times, Norinco)