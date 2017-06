By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is to hold a referendum on independence on 25th September.

According to BBC News, there was no immediate comment from Iraq’s central government, but it has urged Kurds not to hold a referendum.

Moves towards outright independence have historically been opposed by the governments of neighbouring Iran, Turkey and Syria, as well as by the US. Germany has urged caution.

(Sources: BBC News, Reuters, German Foreign Ministry)