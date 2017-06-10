Mass Killings of Fleeing Civilians in Mosul

Mosul: UN receives reports of mass killings of fleeing civilians by ISIL

Credible reports indicate that more than 231 civilians attempting to flee western Mosul have been killed since 26 May, including at least 204 over three days last week alone.

The UN Human Rights Office has been documenting ISIL’s use of civilians as human shields and its slaughter of those attempting to flee since the start of the Mosul operation, but recent reports indicate a significant escalation in such killings.

On 26 May, ISIL reportedly shot at civilians trying to flee al-Shifa neighbourhood in western Mosul, killing 27 people, including 14 women and five children. Their bodies were reportedly buried two days later by neighbours.

Last Thursday, 1 June, also in al-Shifa, ISIL reportedly shot and killed at least 163 civilians, including women, men and children, next to a Pepsi factory. Sources reported that the civilians were fleeing armed clashes between ISIL and the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF).

The bodies of those who died were reportedly left on the street for several days following the killings. In addition to those who died, an undetermined number of civilians went missing.

On Saturday, 3 June, ISIL reportedly shot and killed at least 41 civilians in the same neighbourhood, as they attempted to flee towards ISF locations.

“Shooting children as they try to run to safety with their families – there are no words of condemnation strong enough for such despicable acts,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said.