By John Lee.

Asharq Al-Awsat reports that armed groups from the Islamic State group (IS, ISIL, ISIS, Daesh) and al-Qaeda have held meetings to establish a new terrorist organization in Iraq.

A senior police official in Kirkuk province told the news organization that he believed Arab and foreign militants will be part of the new group.

This comes as IS takes more losses in Mosul.

(Source: Asharq Al-Awsat)