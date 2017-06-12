Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th June 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD861 (-3.1%) / $890 (+2.3%) (weekly change) (-10.3% and -6.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.0bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.0bn ($2.4mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) will hold AGM* on Jun. 21, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BNOI starting on Jun. 18, 2017.
- Al-Nibal Al-Arabya for Money Transfer (MTNI) will resume trading on Jun. 11, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
- Subscription on 0.5bn Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) shares extended 60 days starting on Jun. 11, 2017 to increase the capital to IQD1.5bn through 50% rights issue.
- Modern Sewing (IMOS) resumed trading on Jun. 5, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
- National Company for Printing and Publishing (which was listed in Baghdad Stock Exchange) will be liquidated according to the registrar approval.
