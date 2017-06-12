Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th June 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD861 (-3.1%) / $890 (+2.3%) (weekly change) (-10.3% and -6.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.0bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.0bn ($2.4mn).

ISX Company Announcements