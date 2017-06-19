Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria on Saturday, conducting 25 strikes consisting of 46 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 15 strikes consisting of 18 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an ISIS wellhead.

Near Palmyra, two strikes destroyed six oil tanks and two tanks.

Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged 11 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 12 fighting positions, two tunnels and a vehicle bomb.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 28 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Qaim, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed 18 ISIS storage tanks, two vehicles and a front-end loader.

Near Kisik, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle and a tactical vehicle.

Near Mosul, three strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed six fighting positions, a supply cache and an artillery system.

Near Rawah, two strikes destroyed an ISIS bridge and a vehicle bomb.

June 15-16 Strikes

Additionally, 11 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 15-16 that closed within the last 24 hours:

Near Raqqa, Syria, a June 15 strike destroyed six fighting positions, five ISIS staging areas, two command-and-control nodes, an ISIS headquarters and a supply cache; damaged 10 fighting positions and two vehicle bomb-making facilities.

Near Raqqa, Syria, eight June 16 strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units; destroyed four fighting positions, two ISIS headquarters, two vehicle bomb-making facilities and two vehicle bombs; and suppressed a sniper team.

Near Mosul, Iraq, two June 16 strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units, destroyed a rocket-propelled grenade system and a medium machine gun; damaged two ISIS supply routes and a fighting position.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)