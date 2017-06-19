Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Note: ISX will be closed starting from June 25, 2017 to June 29, 2017 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next session will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th June 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD942 (-2.2%) / $867 (-2.6%) (weekly change) (-12.3% and -8.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.3bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.5bn ($2.0mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- A cross transaction occurred on 1.2mn shares of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) on Jun. 14, 2017, which represents 0.67% of IMCI capital.
- Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) will hold AGM* on Jun. 22, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BIBI starting on Jun. 19, 2017. ISX notified Badaa Al-Karada Court decision that it will auction on Jul. 9, 2017 the 107mn shares of BIBI owned by Wdad Ali Ajaam for the payment of debt to Saif Abdul-Ameer Hilal.
- Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) announced that it started distributing 5.0% cash dividend (IQD0.05 dividend per share, 5.1% dividend yield) from 2016 profit starting Jun. 11, 2017.
- Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) will hold AGM* on Jul. 3, 2017 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of NGIR starting on Jul. 2, 2017.
- Modern Animal and Agricultural Production (AMAP) will hold a GA on Jul. 2, 2017 to elect a BoD. ISX will suspend trading of AMAP starting on Jul. 2, 3017 and the company will resume trading on Jul. 3, 2017.
- Al-Nibal Al-Arabya for Money Transfer (MTNI) resumed trading on Jun. 11, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
- ISX requested Al-Huda Islamic Bank to submit a number of documents in order to be listed in the ISX.
