Iraq Stock Market Report

Note: ISX will be closed starting from June 25, 2017 to June 29, 2017 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next session will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th June 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD942 (-2.2%) / $867 (-2.6%) (weekly change) (-12.3% and -8.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.3bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.5bn ($2.0mn).

ISX Company Announcements