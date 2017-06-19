New “Hope Bus” Launched for Vulnerable Iraqi Children

New “HOPE BUS” Launched to Tutor, Feed, and Provide Fun for Vulnerable, At-Risk Iraqi Children

The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) is happy to announce the launch of its first mobile center, the “Hope Bus,” a transformative learning and safe space for vulnerable, at-risk children in Baghdad.

The Hope Bus is equipped as a classroom on wheels that can accommodate up to 40 students at a time. A joint initiative between ICF and one of its longtime Iraqi NGO partners, Justice Gate, the Hope Bus serves poor neighborhoods in Baghdad that are home to orphans, street kids, and children displaced by a more than a decade of war and ISIS. Much of the funding to purchase and retrofit the bus was raised by the 5K, especially our Iraqi Young Ambassador Teeba.

The Hope Bus, decked out in Dora the Explorer, Donald Duck, and Sponge Bob decals, delivers more than fun. It specializes in tutoring (reading, writing, math, and other academic subjects), as well as healthy nutrition, psycho-social services, hygiene, and life skills. As needed, services can also be provided by ICF’s existing street lawyer project for kids in trouble or needing legal ID documents.

Before opening for classes, though, the Hope Bus hosted a party for the kids and staff!

Want to be a hope giver? Then join Mais Abousy, veteran of the Chicago and New York Marathons as well as a triathlon in Washington, DC, in her latest audacious fundraiser for the Hope Bus! Mais is training to compete in the October 22 IRONMAN 70.3 in Florida and hopes to raise $50,000 for the Hope Bus.

She told us:

“I dare to HOPE for Iraq’s most vulnerable orphans, street kids, and children displaced by ISIS. I want to show them that nothing is impossible and to believe in themselves and their future.”

Great spirit, Mais! Cheer her on and support the Hope Bus kids by donating at:

DARE TO HOPE!