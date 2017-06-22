Ericsson extends Managed Services deal with Zain

Ericsson has been awarded an extension of its Managed Services contract with Zain Iraq until 2021, after successfully providing Managed Services for Networks, IT and value-added services to the operator since 2012.

Under the terms of the new contract, Ericsson strengthens its role as a trusted business partner by supplying a Service Operation Center and Energy Network Operations Center to Zain Iraq.

The expanded scope means the operator will be able to provide a better user experience by managing the quality of service from an end-to-end perspective.

Ali Al Zahid, CEO, Zain Iraq, says:

“Based on our first five years together, we know that Ericsson reflects our own core values in maintaining standards and service delivery. During the next five years, as we continually upgrade and expand our network, we expect even greater success by ensuring that exceptional network and service performance is available for our customers.”

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says:

“Making these improvements to our existing deal with Zain Iraq will greatly assist the operator to transition from network performance to service performance, and we look forward to facilitating this evolution as a trusted partner and supplier.”

Ericsson’s Managed Services are designed to meet the unique needs of each operator in terms of cost efficiency, service performance and technology evolution, ultimately to improve operators’ abilities to meet consumers’ expectations.

(Source: Ericsson)