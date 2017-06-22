Sarens delivers Oil Rig to North Rumaila

Maneuvering through narrow streets in the stifling heat, 24 Sarens employees and 5 police officers successfully delivered an oil rig to the North Rumaila Oil Field in southern Iraq. This super-giant oil field is an important resource: it contains an estimated 17 billion barrels of oil, or 12% of the country’s reserves.

Sarens performed the operation on behalf of Rumaila Operating Organization (ROO) and BP Iraq N.V.

The oil rig had a 93t mast measuring 32m x 3.6m x 7m, as well as a 147t bottom structure measuring 22m x 9m x 6m. The following equipment was deployed for its transport and installation:

1 x 250 mobile crane

1 x 120 mobile crane

14 axle line conventional trailer

9 axle line conventional trailer

K-25 hydraulic suspended wooden supports

Climbing jack system

Transport was smooth and the client was happy with Sarens’ performance, including the use of SPMTs for the operation.

“This is the first rig move in Rumaila Oil Field via SPMT,” says branch manager and technical solutions manager Shwan Askari. “Sarens transported the total substructure about 5 kilometers, saving time and money. The entire operation was carried out safely.”

(Source: Sarens)