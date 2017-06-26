Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Note: ISX will be closed starting from June 25, 2017 to June 29, 2017 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next session will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 22nd June 2017).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD812 (-3.6%) / $839 (-3.2%) (weekly change) (-15.4% and -11.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.5bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.3bn ($2.6mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) will hold AGM* on Jul. 12, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BBOB starting on Jul. 9, 2017.
- Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) will hold AGM* on Jul. 4, 2017 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of HBAG starting Jul. 2, 2017.
- Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) held its AGM* on Jun. 22, 2017. In the AGM, the bank discussed and approved 2016 annual financial results and distributing 6% cash dividend (IQD0.06 dividend per share, 11.1% dividend yield).
- National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) held its AGM* on Jun. 21, 2017. In the AGM, the bank discussed and approved 2016 annual financial results and distributing 2% cash dividend (IQD0.02 dividend per share, 3.6% dividend yield).
- Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) has signed a partnership agreement with Pio-Tech, a business intelligence and performance management solution provider, under which Pio-Tech will provide the bank with Bank-BI Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) system and Anti-Money Laundering tracking system (AML). (Zawya)
- Al-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) resumed trading on Jun. 19, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
No comments yet.