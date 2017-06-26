Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Note: ISX will be closed starting from June 25, 2017 to June 29, 2017 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next session will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 22nd June 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD812 (-3.6%) / $839 (-3.2%) (weekly change) (-15.4% and -11.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.5bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.3bn ($2.6mn).

ISX Company Announcements