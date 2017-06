By John Lee.

Rudaw reports that the construction of a dam in Iran has led to a major reduction in the supply of water to the town of Qaladze in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The dam in Sardasht is on the Khas river, which flows into Qaladze; water supplies are said to be down 80 percent.

Abdulstar Majeed, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Agriculture and Water Resources Minister is to visit Iran to discuss the problem.

(Source: Rudaw)