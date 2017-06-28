Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria on Monday, conducting 31 strikes consisting of 45 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 27 strikes consisting of 39 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed two ISIS wellheads.

Near Shadaddi, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

Near Dawr Az Zawr, seven strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed three vehicles, a tactical vehicle, two bunkers, two pumpjacks, a front-end loader, an improvised explosive device factory, an ISIS financial facility and an ISIS headquarters.

Near Raqqa, 18 strikes engaged 15 ISIS tactical units; destroyed 13 fighting positions, two vehicles, a vehicle bomb, an IED factory and an ISIS headquarters; and damaged two fighting positions.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Beiji, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a tactical vehicle storage facility, a tactical vehicle and an ISIS fuel tanker.

Near Tikrit, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

June 25 Strikes

Additionally, 12 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 25 that closed within the last 24 hours:

Near Shadaddi, Syria, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units; destroyed five ISIS-held buildings, three command-and-control nodes, a mortar system and a fighting position; and damaged an ISIS-held building.

Near Dayr az Zawr, a strike destroyed an ISIS-held building.

Near Raqqa, Syria, four strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed three fighting positions and an ISIS headquarters.

Near Mosul, Iraq, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed 14 fighting positions, five weapons systems, three medium machine guns, three rocket-propelled grenade systems, two mortar systems and a command-and-control node; and suppressed five mortar teams.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)