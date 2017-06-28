Shell Veteran to be Genel Energy CFO

Genel Energy has announced that Esa Ikaheimonen has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in London and will join the Company on 3 July 2017.

Esa has over 25 years of oil and gas industry experience, most recently as Group CFO of leading publicly listed offshore drilling companies Transocean and Seadrill. Prior to that, he had a c.20 year career at Royal Dutch Shell, culminating in the role of Vice President Finance for Shell Africa E&P.

Esa currently serves as a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Vantage Drilling International.

Murat Özgül, CEO of Genel, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Esa to Genel. His extensive industry, commercial, and financial experience will be invaluable to Genel and its growth ambitions, particularly the development of our significant gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. I look forward to working closely with him to unlock value for all our stakeholders.”

(Source: Genel Energy)