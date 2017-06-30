Details of Latest Strikes Against ISIS

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria on Thursday, conducting 24 strikes consisting of 49 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 20 strikes consisting of 24 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed nine ISIS oil trucks, four oil storage tanks, an excavator and a piece of oil processing equipment.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed 10 oil storage tanks, six oil trucks, two fuel trailers, a wellhead, a piece of oil processing equipment and an ISIS headquarters.

Near Raqqa, 13 strikes engaged nine ISIS tactical units; destroyed 10 fighting positions, two vehicles and an unmanned aerial system; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of 25 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Beiji, a strike destroyed a tactical vehicle.

Near Mosul, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed 13 fighting positions, two weapons caches and a mortar system; and suppressed three fighting positions.

Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a staging area.

June 27 Strikes

Officials also provided details today on 13 strikes conducted June 27 in Syria and Iraq for which the information was unavailable in time for yesterday’s report:

Near Shadaddi, Syria, eight strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed five ISIS-held buildings, two vehicles, two fighting positions, two command-and-control nodes, a staging facility and an ISIS headquarters.

Near Raqqa, four strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units, destroyed two vehicle-bomb factories and a belt rigged with explosives, and damaged eight fighting positions.

Near Mosul, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed four medium machine guns, a rocket-propelled-grenade system and an ISIS headquarters.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)