Orbital ATK to repair Iraqi Aircraft

By John Lee.

Aerospace and defense technologies company Orbital ATK has received a contract from the U.S. government to repair trainer aircraft for the Iraqi Air Force to continue their security mission.

The trainer aircraft include 12 Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five Cessna Caravans.

Cary Ralston, Vice President and General Manager of the Defense Electronic Systems Division of Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group, said:

“Orbital ATK has a proven track record of supporting the Iraqi Air Force and we are honored to further aid them with this latest contract.

“The technical competence of our Contractor Logistics Support team and their dedication to our customers is demonstrated daily. They are eager to begin the aircraft repairs so there can be an increase in pilot training activities.”

Since 2007, Orbital ATK has supplied the Iraqi Air Force with three armed aircraft (AC-208B), three reconnaissance aircraft (RC-208B) and five trainer aircraft (TC-208B). The operational readiness of the aircraft since the initial fielding continues to be outstanding. Additionally, Orbital ATK has continuously provided in-country maintenance, logistics support and student training on the missionized Caravans.

(Source: Orbital ATK)