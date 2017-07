By John Lee.

According to a report from Rudaw, more than 140,000 tourists have visited the Kurdistan Region for the Ramadan holidays, an increase for the second year in a row.

These interim figures are only for four days — Friday until Monday. Final figures will be released next week.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, began on Sunday in Kurdistan Region.

(Source: Rudaw)