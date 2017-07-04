More than 400 Iraqi Civilians Killled in June

A total of 415 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 300 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in June 2017*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The number of civilians killed in June (not including police) was 411, while the number of injured (not including police) was 294.

Of those figures, Ninewa was the worst affected Governorate, with 382 civilian casualties (289 killed, 93 injured). Baghdad Governorate followed with 22 killed and 88 injured, Salahadin Governorate had 31 killed and 34 injured, and Babil had 24 killed and 26 injured.

According to information obtained by UNAMI from the Health Directorate in Anbar, the Governorate suffered a total of 54 civilian casualties (20 killed and 34 injured). Figures are updated until 30 June, inclusive.

The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, renewed his call for the protection of civilians in conflict. He condemned Daesh’s continued deliberate targeting of civilians seeking to escape from the last remaining areas under the control of the terrorist group in Mosul and attacks against civilians elsewhere in the country, including a bombing in Babel Governorate during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We are seeing the end of Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces closed in on the terrorists in the city’s old quarters, but there are civilians who remain trapped in the area or are held as human shields by the terrorists. The well-being of civilians is a matter of extreme concern for us.”

Mr. Kubiš noted that three journalists, including two foreigners, were killed and a foreign journalist injured while covering the battle in Mosul in June. “They were brave professionals who lost their lives or were injured in the pursuit of their work to highlight the plight of civilians and Iraq’s fight against the terrorists.”

*CAVEATS: In general, UNAMI has been hindered in effectively verifying casualties in conflict areas. Figures for casualties from Anbar Governorate are provided by the Health Directorate and are noted in the June casualty report. Casualty figures obtained from the Anbar Health Directorate might not fully reflect the real number of casualties in those areas due to the increased volatility of the situation on the ground and the disruption of services. In some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. UNAMI has also received, without being able to verify, reports of large numbers of casualties along with unknown numbers of persons who have died from secondary effects of violence after having fled their homes due to exposure to the elements, lack of water, food, medicines and health care. Since the start of the military operations to retake Mosul and other areas in Ninewa, UNAMI has received several reports of incidents involving civilian casualties, which at times it has been unable to verify. For these reasons, the figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum.

(Source: United Nations News Centre)