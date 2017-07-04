Navigate

SPX Flow forms New Business in Iraq

By on July 4, 2017 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

United States-based SPX Flow is reported to be setting up a joint venture with Al Wajdi Group (WTE) to service rotating and static equipment, including pumps, for oil and gas, industrial and power customers in Iraq.

According to World Pumps, SPX Flow & WTE Energy Industrial Services FZCO will have offices in Dubai, with local operations and an S&W Energy Industrial Services subsidiary based at North Rumalia Oil Field.

The joint venture company will provide field services, site surveys and workshop overhaul and maintenance services for all manufacturers of rotating equipment including centrifugal, reciprocating and metering pumps and mixers. Static equipment service for valves, filters and quick release closures will also be provided.

