US Firm Wins $21m Iraq Defense Contract

By John Lee.

Massachusetts-based American Science and Engineering (AS&E) has been awarded a $20,965,958 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales contract to provide a repair parts package for the sustainment of Iraqi-owned Z-Backscatter vans with low-energy, non-intrusive inspection equipment screening systems.

One bid was solicited and one bid received. Work will be performed in Billerica, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2018.

AS&E was aqcuired by OSI Systems, Inc. in September 2016.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)