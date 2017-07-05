Canada Orders Seizure of Tanker carrying Kurdish Oil

By John Lee.
A Canadian court has reportedly ordered the seizure of a cargo of crude oil from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
The Iraqi Oil Ministry requested the seizure of the 721,915-barrel cargo on the “Neverland” oil tanker claiming that it has been unlawfully misappropriated by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The move is part of the long-running battle between Baghdad and Erbil over who has the right to sell crude oil from the semi-autonomous region.
According to Reuters, the Ministry has also filed a claim against commodity trading house Vitol S.A. and subsidiaries including Mansel Ltd, the charterer of the ship, and affiliate Finaval SpA di Navigazione, the owner of the ship, for $32.5 million.
(Sources: Reuters, Rudaw)
Dear Sirs,
I and so many Iraqis wish that the Kurds declare their independence from Iraq so that Iraqis can live in peace. The KRG gets 17% of Iraq’s national income, have control of Iraq through three or four ministries, The Iraqi president has to be Kurdish including his three daughters and their families with top salaries and benefits. YET they steel Oil& Gas, weapons, corruptions and more and more ! in addition to all the above they have the nerve to cry out claiming that they are deprived, been victims, threatening for referendum for more gains. Crocodiles’ tears !!
My sincere advice to the Kurdish people is to stop, be fair and fear God. “” what goes around comes around””
God help Iraq!