Oil Ministry Declares its Final Exports for May

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for May of 101.1 million barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.261 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly more than the 3.253 bpd exported in April.

Exports from the southern terminals totalled 100.4 million barrels, with 700,000 barrels exported from Kirkuk.

Revenues for the month were $4.623 billion, at an average price of $45.727 per barrel.

April export figures are available here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)