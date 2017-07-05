Oil Production Starts at Atrush Block

By John Lee.

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) has started oil production at its Atrush Block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Oil started flowing through the Atrush Central Processing Facility on 3rd July which has the capacity to handle up to 30,000 barrels of oil per day. The TAQA-operated Atrush Block is being developed with the Kurdistan Regional Government, ShaMaran and Marathon Oil.

Saeed Al Hajeri, TAQA Chairman, said:

“Starting operations at Atrush is an important milestone for TAQA, its partners and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Atrush production will bring long-term cash flows to TAQA and we look forward to operating the asset with a commitment to the highest standards of health, safety and environmental protection.”

Saeed Al Dhaheri, acting Chief Operating Officer, TAQA added:

“This achievement recognizes TAQA’s experience and capabilities in developing and operating complex oil and gas assets utilizing our global expertise.”

The Atrush field is located 85 km northwest of Erbil and is one of the largest new oil developments in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It was discovered in 2011 and development started in 2013. Initial production is expected to ramp up to 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2017.

AbdulKhaliq Al Ameri, TAQA’s Acting Project Director – Iraq, added:

“It is an exciting time for TAQA. Our dedicated team comprised of Kurdish, Emirati and international professionals have come together to deliver this outstanding achievement through their combined world-class knowledge and experience.”

TAQA is the operator of Atrush and has a 39.9% working interest in the Production Sharing Contract. The other co-venturers are the Kurdistan Regional Government (25%), General Explorations Partners, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp) (20.1%), and Marathon Oil KDV B.V. (15%).

(Source: TAQA)