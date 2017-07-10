Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Drills first Well in Huwaiza Oil Field

By on July 10, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The Ministry of Oil announced on Sunday that it has started drilling the first well in the Huwaiza [Huweiza] oil field near the Iranian border, in Maysan [Missan] governorate.

The field is being developed by Missan Oil Company (MOC), with drilling being carried out by the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC).

Geological studies and preliminary forecasts indicate reserves of more than one billion barrels of oil at the field.

(Source: Reuters)

Related posts:

Iraq to Develop Howaiza Oil Field Final Expansion at Halfaya Oil Field New Oil Development Opportunities in Iraq New Production Wells at Tawke Oil Field

One Response to Iraq Drills first Well in Huwaiza Oil Field

  1. Dale E Casas July 13, 2017 at 11:28 pm #

    too much corruption in Iraq. No wonder other countries don’t want to invest in Iraq. Get rid of the corruption

Leave a Reply