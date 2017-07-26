Petrofac wins $100m New Iraq Contracts

Petrofac has secured a contract extension and a new award with a combined value of more than US$100 million for construction management, engineering, commissioning and start-up services for two International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Iraq.

The company said today’s announcement builds upon US$70 million of new awards in Iraq announced in April, giving the Group good visibility of future work in the country and securing around 250 jobs.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, Engineering & Production Services East, said:

“We’re delighted the IOCs in Iraq continue to choose Petrofac to support their operations. Iraq is an important market for us and, as evidenced by the number of awards we’ve secured there this year, we’ve consistently proven our delivery and execution capability on behalf of our clients.

“As we move forward, our teams will remain focused on ensuring services are delivered in alignment with our clients’ expectations to enable them to maximise value from their oil and gas assets.“

(Source: Petrofac)