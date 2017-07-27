Navigate

Navigation

Iraq to sell new USD Govt Bonds

By on July 27, 2017 in Investment, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Financial Times reports that Iraq has appointed Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners for a new five-year government bond.

The issue is described as a dollar-denominated, long-dated, benchmark-scale bond; investor meetings scheduled over the coming days.

In January, Iraq raised $1 billion of five-year bonds, guaranteed by the US, at a coupon of 2.149 percent.

(Source: Financial Times)

Related posts:

Govt Issues $1bn Sovereign Bond with US Guarantee Glencore aims to raise $550m for Kurdish Oil Deal Genel Energy buys back Bonds at Discount Iraq to pay $500m to Kuwait Airways

3 Responses to Iraq to sell new USD Govt Bonds

  1. L. Montoya July 27, 2017 at 4:21 pm #

    when can you purchase these bonds

  2. Kush July 27, 2017 at 4:39 pm #

    What is the Minimum that can be purchase and price

  3. jerry mallett July 28, 2017 at 4:02 am #

    When can I purchase theses bonds,and from who,and what is the minimum?and from what bank?

Leave a Reply