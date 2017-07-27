Iraq to sell new USD Govt Bonds

By John Lee.

The Financial Times reports that Iraq has appointed Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners for a new five-year government bond.

The issue is described as a dollar-denominated, long-dated, benchmark-scale bond; investor meetings scheduled over the coming days.

In January, Iraq raised $1 billion of five-year bonds, guaranteed by the US, at a coupon of 2.149 percent.

(Source: Financial Times)