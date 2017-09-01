Sonangol to return to Qayara and Najmah Oil Fields

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] held a meeting with Edson Dos Santos, a director of Angolan oil company Sonangol, saying that he required the company to restart work in the Qayara and Najmah oil fields.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, Edison said his company was ready to restart the work at the fields and to achieve the demanded targets.

Sonangol pulled out of these fields in 2014 due to security problems.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)