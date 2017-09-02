Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Note: ISX will be closed starting from Sep. 1, 2017 to Sep. 5, 2017 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next session will be held on Wednesday (Sep. 6, 2017).
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 31st Aug 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD781 (+1.4%) / $804 (+1.4%) (weekly change) (-18.6% and -15.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 14.8bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD13.1bn ($10.4mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) will hold AGM* on Sept. 19, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and decide to increase the capital from IQD3.5bn to IQD5.0bn through 42.5% rights issue. ISX will suspend trading of NDSA starting Sep. 14, 2017.
- Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) will hold AGM* on Sept. 10, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of HBAG starting on Aug. 31, 2017.
- A cross transaction occurred on 9.9bn shares of Al-Arabiya Islamic Bank (BAAI) on Aug. 28, 2017, which represents 3.96% of BAAI capital.
- National Islamic Bank (BNAI) resumed trading on Aug. 31, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 8.5% cash dividend (IQD0.085 dividend per share, 8.1% dividend yield).
- Al-Nobles for Money Transfer (MTNO) and Al-Noor for Money Transfer (MTNN) resumed trading on Aug. 31, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
- Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) resumed trading on Aug. 31, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
- Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA) resumed trading on Aug. 30, 2017 after fulfilling ISC disclosure requirements and publishing 2016 annual financial results.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) resumed trading on Aug. 27, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 10% cash dividend (IQD0.10 dividend per share, 1.4% dividend yield).
