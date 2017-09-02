Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Note: ISX will be closed starting from Sep. 1, 2017 to Sep. 5, 2017 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next session will be held on Wednesday (Sep. 6, 2017).

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 31st Aug 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD781 (+1.4%) / $804 (+1.4%) (weekly change) (-18.6% and -15.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 14.8bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD13.1bn ($10.4mn).

ISX Company Announcements