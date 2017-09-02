New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Child Protection Project Manager, Baghdad, Save the Children
- Field Manager, Save the Children
- Area Manager, Baghdad/Salah Al Din (SAD), Save the Children
- Health Program Manager, Save the Children
- Field Manager, Baghdad, Save the Children
- Safety and Security Manager, Baghdad, Save the Children
- Medical Logistics Coordinator, Baghdad, Save the Children
- Health Program Manager, Baghdad, Save the Children
- External Relations/Resource Mobilization (EXR) Officer, World Health Organization (WHO)
- External Relations / Communications Officer (EXR/COM), World Health Organization (WHO)
- Grant Finance Officer, World Vision
- Procurement Manager, International Medical Corps
- Videographer, Search for Common Ground (SFCG)
- Communications Officer (STC), Baghdad, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Senior Political Affairs Officer, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Security Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
(Source: UN)
