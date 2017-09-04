New Partnership to Revitalise Smallholder Agriculture

In an important step toward financing its first post-war agricultural investment project in Iraq, the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) met with a high-level Iraqi delegation in Rome last week.

The project will target 20,000 rural households in the poorest southern governorates of Missan, Thi Qar, Qadissiyah and Muthana.

The delegation was welcomed by Khalida Bouzar (pictured), IFAD’s Director for the Near East, North Africa and Europe, along with her team from the regional Division.

Bouzar said:

“The rationale for the current project stems from the fragility of Iraq and IFAD’s commitment to assist countries with fragile situations. IFAD has significant experience in areas in which the Government of Iraq needs assistance, such as agriculture and rural development.

“Investment in agricultural growth is not only important to growth in national income, but is also vital to growth in employment, food and nutrition security and reduction of poverty in Iraq.

“This will be an example of the stronger and more efficient collaboration that characterizes the renewed partnership between IFAD and Iraq’s government.”

Iraqi Ambassador Ahmed A.H. Bamarni thanked IFAD for its promptness in creating the project, and said that he believed the project would directly support the Iraqi government’s reconstruction efforts following years of conflict.

Implemented by the Iraqi ministries of agriculture, water resources and environment, the new project will enhance resilience to climate change as well as improve the productivity and profitability of small-scale crop and livestock producers by providing access to finance, technologies and remunerative markets.

The meeting between IFAD and Iraqi officials follows an initial high-level meeting held in Jordan in October 2016 where participants developed the first strategic roadmap for investment in smallholder agriculture and rural development in Iraq.

It set the stage for identifying the priorities for IFAD’s engagement in Iraq, including the main strategic objectives, as well as the framework for the first ever IFAD investment in the country.

(Source: IFAD)