US Collaborates with Iraq to Sanction ISIS Finance Emir

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken action targeting Salim Mustafa Muhammad al-Mansur (Mansur), an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) finance emir.

Mansur was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224 for acting for or on behalf of ISIS. As a result of today’s designation, all property and interests in property of Mansur subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with him.

The Treasury Department continues in its determined efforts to disrupt ISIS’s financial networks regardless of geographic location. Treasury has an unwavering dedication to safeguard the United States and international financial systems from exploitation by ISIS.

The designation also highlights the U.S. government’s continued commitment to work in concert with the Government of Iraq, which has also taken steps under its domestic authorities to bar Mansur from the Iraqi financial system and freeze any assets he may have subject to Iraq’s jurisdiction.

OFAC Director John E. Smith said:

“Treasury continues to work in close collaboration with the Government of Iraq to dismantle ISIS financial networks both inside and outside of ISIS-controlled territory … This action underscores the United States’ resolve to work with international partners to further restrict ISIS’s ability to abuse the U.S. and Iraqi financial systems.”

Mansur’s involvement with ISIS and its predecessor, al-Qa’ida in Iraq (AQI), dates back to at least late 2009 when Mansur was an AQI commander involved in fundraising activities to support terrorism in Iraq.

In early 2014, Mansur was involved in moving hundreds of thousands of Iraqi dinars to ISIS in Mosul. In addition, in 2015, he laundered and transferred money on behalf of ISIS, and as of mid-2016, he was responsible for selling crude oil that ISIS extracted from oil fields in Iraq and Syria. As of early 2017, Mansur was an ISIS finance emir for Mosul who had moved to Turkey.

(Sources: OFAC, CBI)