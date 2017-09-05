IBBC Boosts Oil and Gas Capability

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that John M. Scott (pictured) will join as an oil and gas advisor to the industry sector membership.

John has over 40 year’s international experience in upstream project management and construction throughout Africa, Latin America, UK, USA and Middle East. As an engineer, John initially worked for Taylor Woodrow in the Arctic and in the North Sea for Global Engineering before joining Texaco to run R&D in the UK.

He subsequently transferred to the US to head up development of major greenfield projects in Latin American and West Africa, including re-instating a Brazilian rainforest as part of a carbon capture initiative. He returned to the UK to join Amec Foster Wheeler before joining Petrofac as Head of Project Development.

As a representative for Foster Wheeler, John has been involved with IBBC since its foundation and has twice chaired the Oil & Gas Sector Table, so brings exceptional knowledge to both IBBC and the membership.

It is reasonable to assume that John will focus on optimising the value of the IBBC network of companies and ensuring the business chain works to the benefit of the IOC’s, the E&C contractors and the SME groupings in the UK and Iraq.

Having managed many different factions in his work, John is a natural seeker of consensus and clarity of purpose among business communities. The industry sector can therefore look forward to great insights and support as IBBC optimises its Oil & Gas membership.

(Source: IBBC)