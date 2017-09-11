Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 7th Sept 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD783 (+0.3%) / $803 (-0.1%) (weekly change) (-18.6% and -15.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.2bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD 0.9bn ($0.7mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) will hold AGM* on Sept. 19, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and decide to increase the capital from IQD3.5bn to IQD5.0bn through 42.5% rights issue. ISX will suspend trading of NDSA starting Sep. 14, 2017.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) will hold AGM* on Sept. 12, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of AIPM starting on Sept. 7, 2017.
- Mamoura Real estate Investment (SMRI) requested Middle East Bank for investment (BIME) and Bilad Islamic Bank (BLAD) on Sept. 7, 2017 to pay back the unused amount (remaining amount) of cash belong to the investors related with the rights issue of SMRI considering that 15 days passed the subscription closing date (Aug. 21, 2017).
