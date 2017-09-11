Navigate

Navigation

Sonangol to Transfer Iraqi Oil Fields?

By on September 11, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

A recent report suggests that, in the uncertainty following the recent Angolan election, the Iraqi assets of the state-owned oil company Sonangol are in play.

Writing in Seeking Alpha, Jay Currie says the the Najmah and Qaiyarah [Qayara] oil fields may be transferred to Russian service company Eurasia Drilling, and questions the involvement of two Jordanian consultants and a Hong Kong-based company called United Energy Group.

The full article can be read here.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Picture: Oil Minister Luaibi with Sonangol’s Edson Dos Santos, Baghdad, 30th August 2017)

Related posts:

Sonangol to return to Qayara and Najmah Oil Fields Sonangol told to Return to Iraq Panalpina wins major Iraq Contract Jordanian-Iraqi Border Crossing to Reopen after Eid Al Adha
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply