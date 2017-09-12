Jordan, Iraq to set up Joint Industrial Zone

By John Lee.

According to Petra, Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, and Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yaroub Qudah, also agreed to form a joint Jordanian-Iraqi trade committee chaired by the minister of industry, trade and supply and the Iraqi minister of trade to follow up on the implementation of the free trade agreement that went into effect on March 15, 2013.

They also reviewed the list of Jordanian commodities that will be exempted from Iraqi customs fees.

The Iraqi minister said his country is also keen to further promote its economic relations with Jordan through increasing trade, especially after the reopening of the Terbil crossing.

(Source: Jordan News Agency – Petra)