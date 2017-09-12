ManTech Wins $45m Logistics Contract

By John Lee.

ManTech Advanced Systems International has been awarded a $44,915,177 contract for logistics sustainment and support for the Mine Resistant Ambush family of vehicles in Iraq and Egypt.

Work will be performed in Afghanistan, Egypt, Horn of Africa, Iraq, Kuwait, and various other locations inside and outside the continental U.S., with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2018.

ManTech describes itself as, “a multi-billion-dollar public company that provides the innovation, adaptability, and critical thinking our government needs for success in defense, intelligence, law enforcement, science, administration, health, and other fields—throughout the nation and in many countries throughout the world. We are now applying the lessons learned in the unforgiving arena of national security to help the private sector protect networks and critical information.”

(Source: US Dept of Defense)