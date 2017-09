By John Lee.

Al Fajar Al Alamia, an Omani firm listed on the Muscat bourse, has said that port facilities in the northern part of Oman must be improved in order to handle the high volumes of rock products required in Iraq, Qatar and Bangladesh.

Company chairman Saleem bin Qassim bin Ahmed Al Zawawi said:

“We are hopeful that the current downturn in the UAE market for rock products would soon be reversed with supplies to Iraq, Bangladesh, etc.”

(Source: Times Of Oman)