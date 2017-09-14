JGO wins Security Contract in Central Iraq

By John Lee.

Janus Global Operations (JGO) has announced that it has been selected by “an integrated oil and gas multinational corporation based in Malaysia“, to provide security and risk management services for the company’s operations in central Iraq.

Some 600 JGO U.S. and foreign national employees will be responsible, during the two-year contract, for security and risk management for the Malaysian International Oil Company’s (IOC) oil exploration and development program in central Iraq, to include the company’s base camp, facilities, and also mobile security for company personnel.

Matt Kaye (pictured), JGO’s chief executive officer, said:

“We’re proud that the Malaysian IOC has selected JGO for this security responsibility.

“JGO has worked in Iraq with commercial and government clients for more than 13 years on demining and unexploded remnants of war clearance, munitions management, security and risk management, and other tasks critical to clients’ operations.”

The Malaysian IOC has a 10-year relationship with JGO, Kaye added.

Although not named in the announcement, Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas is the operator of the Garraf [Gharraf] oil field in Dhi Qar Governorate, in which it holds a 45-percent stake. The company also has interests in Iraq’s Majnoon, Halfaya and Badra fields.

(Source: JGO)