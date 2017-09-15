New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Political Affairs Officer, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Vehicle Technician, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Property Management Officer, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
- Human Resources Head of Department, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- Field Coordinator, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- Child Safeguarding Adviser, Save the Children
- MEAL Manager, Save the Children
- Child Protection and adolescents & Youth Specialist (CPYS), Save the Children
- Information Management Officer, UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS)
- Senior Emergency Response Coordinator, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)
- CFW Project Consultant, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)
- Procurement and IT Specialist, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)
- International GEF Project Design Expert, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)
(Source: UN)
